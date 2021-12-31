ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions QB Jared Goff doubtful vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is doubtful to play Sunday at Seattle due to a knee injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.

Goff missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Tim Boyle is expected to start in his place when the Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seahawks (5-10).

It would be the second straight start and third of the season for Boyle, who led the team last week in a 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while Goff was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In his first season in Detroit, the 27-year-old Goff is completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He said earlier this week that he has a knee strain.

Boyle, 27, is 0-2 as a starter. On the season, he has completed 39 of 57 pass attempts for 264 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also started the Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns when Goff sat out with an oblique injury.

–Field Level Media

