ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Best private high schools in Mississippi

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YD8C_0dZwLVT900

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up private schools that filled the void left by the colonies’ lack of an education system.

That changed in the 1840s when the U.S. instituted a uniform public school system. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option. To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Mississippi using rankings from Niche . Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.

Read on to find out the best private high schools in your state.

#25. Cathedral School (Natchez)
– Enrollment: 666 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#24. Heritage Academy (Columbus)
– Enrollment: 481 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#23. Northstar Academy (Southaven)
– Enrollment: 1726 (38:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#22. Brookhaven Academy Educational Foundation (Brookhaven)
– Enrollment: 428 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#21. Clinton Christian Academy (Clinton)
– Enrollment: 280 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#20. Grace Christian School (Louisville)
– Enrollment: 135 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#19. Presbyterian Christian School (Hattiesburg)
– Enrollment: 945 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#18. Vicksburg Catholic School (Vicksburg)
– Enrollment: 263 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#17. Magnolia Heights School (Senatobia)
– Enrollment: 628 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#16. Russell Christian Academy (Meridian)
– Enrollment: 460 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#15. Lee Academy (Clarksdale)
– Enrollment: 317 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#14. Our Lady Academy (Bay St Louis)
– Enrollment: 227 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#13. Mt. Salus Christian School (Clinton)
– Enrollment: 129 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#12. Trinity Episcopal Day School (Natchez)
– Enrollment: 125 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#11. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison)
– Enrollment: 1310 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#10. Northpoint Christian School (Southaven)
– Enrollment: 960 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#9. Sacred Heart Catholic School (Hattiesburg)
– Enrollment: 741 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#8. St. Patrick Catholic High School (Biloxi)
– Enrollment: 539 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#7. Tupelo Christian Preparatory School (Belden)
– Enrollment: 561 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#6. St. Joseph Catholic School (Madison)
– Enrollment: 400 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#5. Lamar School (Meridian)
– Enrollment: 571 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#4. Saint Stanislaus High School (Bay St. Louis)
– Enrollment: 308 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#3. Jackson Academy (Jackson)
– Enrollment: 1200 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#2. Jackson Preparatory School (Flowood)
– Enrollment: 837 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#1. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (Ridgeland)
– Enrollment: 1059 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best public high schools in Mississippi

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 6

Related
WJTV 12

JSU updates protocol for spring 2022 semester amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) updated protocol for the upcoming spring 2022 semester amid a surge in COVID cases. All in-person classes will be held online from Monday, January 10 until Sunday, January 23. In-person classes will begin meeting again on Monday, January 24. Online classes will not see a change in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi law erases prescription for some decongestants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law eliminates the requirement for a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine. Under the new law that takes effect Saturday, the medicine will be available behind the counter of pharmacies, and pharmacists will be required to keep track of how much is sold to one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s capital sees record-high homicides in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More people were killed by other people in Jackson in 2021 than any other year in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson reported at least 152 homicides in 2021, the Clarion Ledger reports, easily surpassing the city’ previous record of 130 homicides set in 2020. The vast majority of the deaths were gun-related. December was […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
City
Natchez, MS
Hinds County, MS
Education
City
Senatobia, MS
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Brookhaven, MS
City
Ridgeland, MS
State
Florida State
Hinds County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Belden, MS
State
Louisiana State
City
Columbus, MS
County
Hinds County, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

4,885 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,885 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 29, 2021. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 543,737 with 10,450 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Food, water, mask giveaway being held in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative Stephanie McKenzie Foster will host a free drive-through food, water and mask giveaway in Raymond on Thursday, December 30. The giveaway will be held at Hinds Community College at 608 Hinds Boulevard (adjacent to football field) at 2:00 p.m. Foster expects to serve 300 families, and the giveaway will […]
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians make New Year’s resolutions for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With 2022 right around the corner, Mississippians are making their New Year’s resolutions. Many hope the new year will change and positivity. “Just to live better. Live day by day, and enjoy life and just try and stay away from the coronavirus,” said one person. “My New Year’s resolution is to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Catholic School#Christian School#Highschool#The Roman Catholic Church#Dutch Reformed Church#Cathedral School#Heritage Academy
WJTV 12

More than 500 people tested for COVID at Jackson church in a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jerusalem Church in Jackson has experienced an influx of people seeking a COVID-19 test amid a new surge of cases. Testing sites have been backed up throughout the metro area due to holiday travel, the omicron variant spreading and at-home tests flying off shelves. New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Powerball Jackpot reaches $441M, Mega Millions reaches $221M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for the Wednesday, December 29 Powerball drawing is up to $441 million, and the jackpot for the Friday, December 31 Mega Millions drawing is up to $221 million. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the jackpot for the Thursday, December 30 Mississippi Match 5 drawing is estimated to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Reeves encourages Mississippians to get booster shot amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is encouraging Mississippians to get a COVID-19 booster shot amid a surge of new cases. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,885 new coronavirus cases, along with 11 additional deaths. If you would like to schedule an appointment, MSDH has more information at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

U.S. Dept. of Education approves Mississippi’s plan for American Rescue Plan funds to support education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of Mississippi’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state. Mississippi is receiving more than $1.6 billion total in ARP ESSER funds. The latest approval of the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum celebrates 2022 with Noon Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) kicked off the New Year 12 hours early. Children, along with their parents, attended at the annual ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration at the Jackson museum. The event featured a balloon drop and a dance party. “You can just tell the excitement in everyone’s eyes. They want […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tucker, who prosecuted Mississippi corruption, dies at 82

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — James B. Tucker, an attorney who prosecuted corrupt Mississippi public officials during a 30-year career with the Justice Department, died Tuesday. He was 82. His death was announced Wednesday by the Butler Snow law firm, where he was a partner in private practice after he left government service. Tucker was retired from the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Construction of Rice Road in Ridgeland in final stages

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland’s Public Works Director Alan Hart announced that construction of Rice Road is expected to be finished in January. The Northside Sun reported the construction extends Rice Road into Ridgeland City Hall. The area will act as a city center with a trail following along the road, as well. Hart said […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Museum of Art closed through Jan. 7 due to COVID surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art will be closed beginning Thursday, December 30 until Friday, January 7. Museum staff said the closure is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The museum plans to reopen to the public again on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Children’s COVID hospital admission rates on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s COVID-19 hospital admission rates are rising in Mississippi. Children ages 16 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot at this time. On Monday, January 3, children ages 12 and up could become eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that there are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Merit Health River Region CEO resigns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s Merit Health River Region Hospital CEO Benjamin Richaud has resigned. The Vicksburg Post reported Richaud, who has served as CEO since February 2017, will be leaving the role at the end of January 2022. “During his six-year tenure in Vicksburg, Richaud has led the way in becoming the first accredited […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy