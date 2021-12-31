Reports: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (COVID) out Sunday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night’s must-win game at Green Bay, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Cousins, who reportedly is unvaccinated, will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in 2021. He was also in the NFL’s health and safety protocol during the preseason in August.

ESPN reported Cousins had symptoms, reported them to the team and tested positive.

With backup Sean Mannion also still on the COVID list as of Friday, rookie Kellen Mond would be in line to make his NFL debut when the Vikings (7-8) visit the Packers (12-3).

Cousins, 33, is the only quarterback to take snaps this season for Minnesota. He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 starts.

Mannion, 29, entered the protocol last Sunday.

Mond, 22, was selected in the third round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He passed for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns in four seasons with the Aggies.

–Field Level Media

