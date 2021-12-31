ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

How Long Does It Take to Get a Toned Butt?

By Rachel Grice
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMyuL_0dZwLSoy00

If the derriere of your dreams is firm, round and perky, you can get a toned butt through consistent, targeted workouts and optimal nutrition. But how long it takes to get a bigger butt will depend on your starting point and how hard you work.

If you're consistent with your workouts, you can start to see results in about 4 to 6 weeks. However, modest muscle growth requires about 6 to 8 weeks of consistent work, and in 6 months to a year, you can change the musculature and body composition of your butt.

Toned Butt vs. Bigger Butt

"A lot of people think, 'If I work on my butt, my butt's going to get bigger,'" says Holly Perkins, CSCS , creator of The Glutes Project . But, as she explains, that's not always the case. There are two ways to improve your backside and the method you choose depends on your goal.

Toning (think: high and tight) is more a result of muscular endurance, while building a bigger butt (#glute gains) is a product of myofibrillar hypertrophy, a type of muscle growth. But what if fat loss is your goal? Aim for muscle growth, Perkins says.

"If all you want is a toned, lifted butt, you can do high-rep, body-weight leg lifts or fire hydrants or those typical dance- and barre-type classes," Perkins says. But by building your glutes with heavier weights, lower reps and progressive overload (lifting heavier weights over time), you'll see a regional reduction in body fat, she says.

How Long Will It Take?

This is the million-dollar question. According to Perkins, it depends on frequency (how often you're working out) and intensity (how hard you're working out). "In my experience, clients see the best results with heavier weights and lower reps."

The type of exercises you do matter, too (more on that below). "A squat is very different from a fire hydrant," Perkins says. Plus, you need to stay consistent.

How long it takes to takes to grow you butt also depends on the results you're after.

"If you do it right, you're going to feel a change in your glutes and you're going to see more tonality and lifted after just one workout," Perkins says. "You'll notice your booty feels tighter, rounder, more lifted. The problem is, that doesn't necessarily stick around."

But that immediate, post-workout pump is a good motivator to keep going. Plus, if you keep going, you'll keep seeing results.

"At about 4 to 6 weeks, those changes are going to become a little more permanent, meaning it'll stick around as long as you keep doing what you're doing," Perkins says. "But if you stop, you're going to lose a lot of those benefits."

So keep at it! Because at 6 to 8 weeks of consistent work, Perkins says you'll experience a small degree of hypertrophy.

"The longer you stick with it, the better results," she says. "If you stay consistent for 6 months to a year, you're going to radically alter your musculature and body composition and it tends to be a little more permanent."

The Best Exercises for a Toned Butt

The most effective workout for building your glutes involves a strength-training program that involves progressive overload — " Progressive overload is everything!" Perkins says. That means, when a weight is easy to lift or you've maxed out your reps, you need to increase the weight.

You simply can't get a nice, rounded, pretty and toned butt without resistance training of some sort. According to Len Kravitz, PhD , of the University of New Mexico, muscle mass is four times more metabolically active than fat. The more muscle you have, the more calories you will burn even when you're lying on the couch.

To maximize muscle gain, you have to do exercises for more than just your butt. Whether you do full-body workouts, or upper/lower body splits, or another type of split routine, be sure to train all your major muscle groups — arms, shoulders, chest, back, abs and legs — two times per week.

However, if your butt is your main focus, you can weight (pun intended) your workouts to focus on the glutes. For example, you might have an extra leg day each week, or you might include more exercises for your legs than your upper body.

Compound Glute Exercises

For your glutes and the rest of your body, compound exercises are most effective and efficient. Unlike isolation exercises, compound exercises use more than one muscle group at a time. Because of their intensity, they burn more calories while you're doing them. Try including these exercises to make your bum bigger and rounder in your routine:

You also need to be sure to include adequate rest in your routine because that's when your muscles repair and grow stronger and bigger. Take at least one full day off each week, and don't work the same muscle group on consecutive days.

Sets, Reps and Weight

To really make progress, you want to be sure that you're pushing yourself. In the beginning, it's fine to start out with lighter weights — or no weights at all — until you learn proper form and muscle memory.

For a toned butt, do more reps (15 or more) of each exercise at a lighter weight. For a bigger butt, aim for 8 to 12 reps, using a weight that's light enough that your form doesn't break, but heavy enough that you feel very challenged by the last rep of each set.

Once you're feeling confident and strong, it's time to increase the weight and add more complex exercises. To continue getting results after the first month of your program, you must progressively load your workout. If you've currently been using 10-pound weights to do biceps curls, go up to 12.5 or 15 pounds. Continue to add weight as you get stronger.

You can also reduce the number of reps you do, especially when you're working your glutes. Do 6 to 10 reps with a heavier weight — this will increase strength and build the butt muscles so your rear end looks firm and toned.

Ready to build the butt of your dreams? This 10-minute resistance band workout is as effective as it is quick — follow along with the video below and get ready to meet your glute goals!

Additional reporting by Jody Braverman, CPT, FNS, RYT

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Hypertrophy#Muscle Growth#Weight Gain#Nutrition#Cscs#The Glutes Project
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Bigger Arms with the Incline Dumbbell Curl

The Incline Dumbbell Curl is an excellent accessory exercise to help you grow muscle. It is popular and effective, and will bring results when you perform and program it properly into your training. Table of Contents. What Muscles do Incline Dumbbell Curls Work?. Things to Avoid:. Are Incline Dumbbell Curls...
WORKOUTS
T3.com

I tried the new Army Fitness Test push up variation and my arm muscles are never going to be the same

The U.S. Army just recently revamped its APFT (physical fitness test), the first time in four decades. Some of the more muscle-endurance style exercises have been shunned, and to replace them, soldiers now have to perform three-rep max deadlifts, Standing medicine ball throws and hand-release push-ups, something I wanted to try myself as soon as I learned about its existence.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Exercises for Strengthening Every Muscle in Your Arms

If you’re aiming to boost your upper-body strength, don’t neglect your arms! Strengthening the arm muscles can go a long way when it comes to making it easier to tote around luggage, throw a football, or swing a tennis racket, as well as promoting long-term bone health. Read...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

The 12 Best Trisets for Bodybuilding

Straight sets like three sets of ten or four sets of eight are the cornerstone of most bodybuilding programs. They’re like the meat and potatoes of a mass-building meal. However, as much as straight sets deliver reliable results, if that’s all you ever do, your progress may eventually stall.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Change You Should Make To Your Diet To Improve Your Gut Health, According To Health Experts

We always hear the same advice when it comes to getting healthier—exercise regularly, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and avoid junk food when possible. However, depending on your own personal conditions and health history, it may not be that simple. One frighteningly common reason that you may struggle with your health is because of gut dysfunction. Your gut is what’s used to refer to your digestive system. Your gut’s health is dependent on having a healthy balance of bacteria, but due to the modern lifestyle, that bacteria is very easily disrupted. Believe it or not, your gut is at the baseline of your wellbeing—it can affect everything from your skin to your digestive system, and even your mental health. One way that you can heal your gut is through your diet, so we asked Caitlin Policastro, NP of the New York Center for Innovative Medicine what her best nutrition tips are for a strong, healthy gut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy