Could Mike Smith's Return Spark a Shakeup in the Oilers' Crease?

By Lyle Richardson
The Hockey News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Smith returned to the Edmonton Oilers' net on Dec. 29 in a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. It was his first game since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 19. Having their 39-year-old starter back between the pipes also raises questions about Mikko Koskinen's future as Smith's...

