Risky Business: Running with the Devil

I don’t know about you fine folks, but I am a huge fan of a Saturday matinee. Not only does a morning game give me an excuse to crack a morning NationBeer — we all know that hockey is better with beers — but it also affords us all the rest of our day to heap praise on the boys when they win or recover from the anger that comes with a loss. Either way, it’s always nice to wake up and get a little chunk of business out of the way. As for matching up against the Devils, I absolutely felt like this was a game that the Oilers needed to win because they were coming into this thing as healthy as they’ve been all season and New Jersey is generally a dumpster fire at best, making these two points extremely important. Though, after the wild, goaltending is optional start that saw the Devils take the lead three separate times, I will readily admit that I lost all confidence in trying to predict how this thing would turn out. By no means were the Oilers out of it, but would they be able to settle down defensively and get the goaltending they needed to complete the comeback?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO