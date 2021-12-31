ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Risky Business: Running with the Devil

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight? No? Just Batman? Alright. We be bettin’, fam!. While Wednesday’s game against St. Louis didn’t go the way we wanted on the scoreboard, I actually did alright for myself in terms of my bets. I kept my risk levels down a...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
canucksarmy.com

Vancouver Canucks add Justin Dowling to COVID protocols, activate Highmore from IR

Fresh off a thrilling overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks have been hit with some bad news. Forward Justin Dowling has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Thursday afternoon. Prior to puck drop yesterday, the Canucks placed forwards Brock...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
oilersnation.com

Oilers Prospect Report: Skinner Returns To Bakersfield

Yesterday, the junior hockey world was hit with the cancellation of the World Juniors. That sucked. All the work that the players and the organizers had put in came to a crashing halt. Like it or not, for tournaments like the World Juniors, there needs to be a better plan in place if COVID strikes.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Devils: Need a Win

The Edmonton Oilers need to end 2021 with a win. With only three wins in their last seven games, they are going the wrong way in the standings and need to stop the slide against the 25th-place New Jersey Devils. — You know the saying: “Excuses are like a$$holes —...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 31.0: The Devil is in the Details (11am MT, SNW)

We’re saying goodbye to 2021 with a matinee between the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils as these two teams will square off for their first of two meetings on the season. Happy New Year, everybody!. In Wednesday’s loss to the St. Louis Blues, the Oilers looked about as...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers run out of comebacks in wild offence-first loss to Devils

These 6-5 games are fun, even if your team doesn’t win them. Hey — you can always say, “Scoring five goals on the road is pretty good. That was fun.”. But allowing six to the New Jersey Devils to lose 6-5 in overtime? Does an Oilers fan gnash their teeth or shrug their shoulders?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risky Business#Seattle#The New Jersey Devils#Oilers#Pointsbet Canada Canada#Canadian
oilersnation.com

Three Oilers home games in January have been postponed

Eight more games in Canada have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL announced on Friday. Among them are four Oilers games, three of which are at home. The games against the Islanders, Wild, and Golden Knights in Edmonton will be played at a later date, along with the game between the Oilers and Jets in Winnipeg.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Edmonton Oilers @ New York Islanders — Game 32

The Oilers had a difficult finish to 2021, dropping back-to-back games out of the Christmas break along with a six-game losing skid earlier in the month. Let’s hope they can get back on track in January. 1. The 2021-22 season has been a disaster for the New York Islanders,...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Moving forward, what should the Oilers do with Tyson Barrie?

There’s a countless number of topics to discuss regarding the Edmonton Oilers and their recent play as of late. After they began the year with a 9-1 record, their best start in franchise history, they’ve moved to a record of 9-11-1 in the past 21 games. They’re currently hanging on to the second wild-card spot, and multiple glaring issues that were previously pointed out have come to fruition.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Happy New Year, Nation!

I know we’ve already watched an Oilers game together today and that there’s a bunch of stuff on the site to read, but I still wanted to take a minute to jump on and wish each and every one of you a very Happy New Year from all of us at Oilersnation. I hope that at this point in your day the debilitating hangover you may have woken up with has subsided and that the only thing left on the day’s agenda is some time with your loved ones and maybe a quick nap.
NHL
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 31.0 Wrap Up: Oilers find new and creative ways to lose, fall 6-5 to the Devils in OT

I don’t know about you fine folks, but I am a huge fan of a Saturday matinee. Not only does a morning game give me an excuse to crack a morning NationBeer — we all know that hockey is better with beers — but it also affords us all the rest of our day to heap praise on the boys when they win or recover from the anger that comes with a loss. Either way, it’s always nice to wake up and get a little chunk of business out of the way. As for matching up against the Devils, I absolutely felt like this was a game that the Oilers needed to win because they were coming into this thing as healthy as they’ve been all season and New Jersey is generally a dumpster fire at best, making these two points extremely important. Though, after the wild, goaltending is optional start that saw the Devils take the lead three separate times, I will readily admit that I lost all confidence in trying to predict how this thing would turn out. By no means were the Oilers out of it, but would they be able to settle down defensively and get the goaltending they needed to complete the comeback?
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy