Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police prepare for New Year celebrations and crowds

By Natalie Paynter
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans can ring in the New Year without adhering to capacity restrictions or social distancing, and the Des Moines Police Department is already preparing for the aftermath of the alcohol-fueled celebrations.

DMPD will have increased patrols along Court Avenue and in other select neighborhoods in the city for New Year’s weekend. There will also be more officers out to watch for drivers who are under the influence.

“Our goal is to get everybody home safe so they can have some fun,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. “Pace yourself and your celebration so you can start the New Year off right.”

Parizek said the warning takes on an extra layer of urgency this year because of an intense winter storm forecasted to bring snow and sub-zero temperatures to Des Moines on New Year’s Day. He said the road conditions are another motivator for officers to find and arrest impaired drivers.

DMPD recommends planning ahead on how to get home from a celebration, as taxis and other ride services will be in high demand.

