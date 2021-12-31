2021 Contributors of the Year: Steve Olenski

Digital marketing has influenced everyone who uses a computer, laptop, or smartphone on some level. It may be an email, a Google search result, a Facebook ad, a text message, or an Instagram post from a celebrity. The practice of advertising products and services across any and all available digital media is referred to as "digital marketing." The demand for qualified employees in this area is always increasing. Are you interested in a career in digital marketing but don't know where to start? We've laid out a few possible options for you to consider. Either of these paths will provide you with a solid foundation in digital marketing fundamentals, allowing you to specialize in one of four areas: SEO, PPC advertising, social media marketing, or digital marketing. Having expertise in any of these areas will enable you to take advantage of the expanding number of job openings as employers compete to recruit suitable employees. FACT: A Digital Marketer can work in a variety of capacities. You don't need any previous marketing expertise to become a Digital Marketer; You only need a specific set of skills. There are numerous methods to break into the industry, such as a copywriter, website manager, or influencer.

