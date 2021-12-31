ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch College Football Playoff semifinal

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The second College Football Playoff semifinal will feature Georgia and Big Ten champion Michigan.

Georgia was dominant and ranked No. 1 for most of the season until it ran into Alabama in the SEC championship game . The nation's top defense was shredded to the tune of 41 points and 536 yards of offense.

Michigan comes into the game on a hot streak, breaking a long losing streak to Ohio State before dispatching Iowa in the Big Ten title game . The Wolverines are led by defensive end and Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, but also possess a potent running attack that was 10th in the NCAA.

Georgia's strength on defense is its ability to stop the run, as the Bulldogs allowed only 81 yards per game and three rushing touchdowns all season long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JleGu_0dZwKPQG00
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman trophy candidate. Junfu Han, USA TODAY Network

Title time: How Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati can win in semifinals

Chaos on the horizon?: Here's why the College Football Playoff is finally primed for a surprise

Here's everything you need to know for the Orange Bowl:

What time does Georgia vs. Michigan start?

The second College Football Playoff semifinal, the Capital One Orange Bowl, kicks off on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What TV channel is Georgia vs. Michigan on?

The game can be seen on ESPN . Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will call the game with Holly Rowe and Marty Smith serving as reporters.

How can I watch Georgia vs. Michigan online via livestream?

The Orange Bowl can be live-streamed on the ESPN app and FuboTV .

What are the odds for Georgia vs. Michigan?

Georgia is favored to win by 7.5 points with an over/under of 45.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contact Scooby Axson at saxson@usatoday.com or on Twitter @scoobaxson .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch College Football Playoff semifinal

