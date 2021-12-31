ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Job Approval Is 43 Percent, Here's Where Pollsters Say It Needs to Be for Midterms

Oh Wise One...
2d ago

He wishes it was 43%. Try 20%, tops. The border is why I will vote straight ticket Republican. And I never vote straight ticket. 👎. Don’t like Republicans, either. But, Biden is concerning......

57
Last Man Standing
2d ago

43%? I doubt it. I’ll bet the poll was worded to make Biden look better….and they polled people in an area that leans left. Lol.

47
Man_Bear_Pig
1d ago

43%? Did inflation boost push that number higher than it actually is? The Brandon administration is a 💩stain on American history!!!

21
Fox News

Five political predictions for 2022

For a beleaguered President Joe Biden, 2021 cannot end soon enough. The year concluded as it began, amid a fresh wave of COVID-induced uncertainty. The only difference? After castigating his predecessor’s pandemic leadership, Biden pledged to "shut down the virus." He took office armed with three life-saving vaccines – developed under the Trump administration – to accomplish that goal.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton warns progressive 'Squad' will tank Democrats in the midterms

Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
