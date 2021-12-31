ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Jersey Doctor Warns Omicron Peak Could Exceed Hospitalizations Seen in March 2020

By Jenni Fink
 2 days ago
The Omicron variant is causing record-breaking COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and state modeling shows hospitalizations could soon...

Susan DePaul Mucci
1d ago

yeah right !! can we have a death count????no one is dying because it's the common cold . if people would stop running out to get tested once they sneeze we wouldn't be where we are now. 🤡🤡🤡🤡

