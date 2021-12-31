ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eminem Sets Spotify Record For Most Albums With 1 Billion Streams

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaA42_0dZwK56D00

More than two decades after his major-label debut, Eminem continues to make history. The rapper recently extended his own record of having the most studio albums with over 1 billion streams on Spotify. According to Chart Data , his The Slim Shady LP (1999) has officially made him the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve such a feat.

Other Eminem albums with at least 1 billion streams include 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP , 2002’s The Eminem Show , 2004’s Encore , 2009’s Relapse , 2010’s Recovery , 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 , 2017’s Revival , 2018’s Kamikaze and 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By . His 2005 greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call , has also accumulated over 1 billion streams to date.

While Eminem didn’t comment on the news, his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg acknowledged the achievement on Wednesday (Dec. 29). “Congrats @Eminem!” he tweeted in reaction to Chart Data’s initial post.

The entirety of Em’s solo discography has accounted for over 21 billion streams on Spotify, with the exception of his 1996 debut Infinite , which is not available on the digital streaming platform. In addition to setting new records, Eminem has also released new music. The rap legend worked with Dr. Dre on their latest collaboration “Gospel,” which was released as part of Grand Theft Auto Online’ s expansion “The Contract” earlier this month.

Listen to “Gospel” below.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Jay-Z Finally Reveals His Stance On Doing A ‘Verzuz’

In a special Twitter Spaces hosted by Genius for Alicia Keys’ newest studio effort, KEYS, Jay-Z joined the chat in a rare moment for both Hip-Hop and R&B enthusiasts. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), co-host Rob Markman took the opportunity to pose the question to Hov about a potential Verzuz and the Brooklyn mogul set the record straight with an answer no one was prepared for. “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” Enters Top 10 On Billboard Chart

Mary J. Blige holds the record for most Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart—24 to be exact—and now, one more is getting added to that list. “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the lead single and title track of her forthcoming album has broken through at No. 8. “Good Morning Gorgeous” is an anthem about the unapologetic celebration of beauty and self-love. When speaking on her new music during a recent appearance on Tamron Hall Show, Blige expressed, “I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
MUSIC
Vibe

Handwritten Tupac Poem Up For $95,000 Bid

Tupac was an indelible talent, and even 25 years after his tragic death, fans are still aiming to be the owners of his timeless prized possessions. Moments In Time, one of the country’s largest autograph dealers, placed a handwritten poem by the late rapper up for auction at a steep $95,000 price tag. Dedicated to his former muse, Simi, the poem titled “All Eye Was Lookin 4” references biblical characters Samson and Delilah along with star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. Pac writes, “4 yearz.I wanted peace of mind I dreamed I was in love/ I prayed 4 someone I could care 4, someone...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Digital Streaming#Encore#Infinite#Grand Theft Auto Online
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Joins Eminem, Drake & Kanye West In Diamond-Selling Rapper Club

Roddy Ricch‘s debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial turned two years old on Monday (December 6), but the Compton native had an even bigger milestone to celebrate. After reaching 8x platinum status at the top of the year, Roddy’s 2019 chart-topping hit “The Box” finally surpassed 10 million...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Announces ‘Casablanco’ Album With Marsha Ambrosius

A report from HipHopDX has confirmed that N.W.A. founder has expanded his discography with the completion of a neo-soul album titled Casablanco with Floetry frontwoman Marsha Ambrosius. The Grammy-winning producer took to Instagram this weekend to announce the project’s completion, sharing an image of what looks like an orchestra that...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ becomes the first song to hit 3 billion streams on Spotify

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” has made history by becoming the first song to hit three billion streams on Spotify.On Wednesday (22 December), the 30-year-old singer posted a video of himself revealing the news. “I’ve just heard ‘Shape of You’ has reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is absolutely insane,” Sheeran said. “I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that that was weird.”He added: “The first song to hit 3 billion streams and I’m really, really chuffed with it. Thank you, Spotify, for your support over the years. We’ve had a great 10 years...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Future Beats Big Sean, Wale & Young Money To Huge SoundCloud Record

Future hasn’t updated his SoundCloud page in 13 months, but that hasn’t stopped him from setting a huge SoundCloud record. The Atlanta rapper has become the first artist to reach 10 million followers on the platform, beating out Big Sean (9.5 million followers), Young Money (8.47 million followers), Wale (8.32 million followers), Pusha T (8.19 million followers), Big K.R.I.T. (8.06 million followers) and B.o.B (8.05 million followers).
MUSIC
NYLON

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, we at NYLON are already looking ahead to the new year. With the live music industry more or less back on its feet, 2022 is already looking to be a stacked year of releases from our favorite veteran artists, indie breakthroughs, and the moment’s biggest pop stars. The grind doesn’t stop — and in 2022, it’s only getting crazier. Below, find the 18 album releases we’re most looking forward to, from Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk return and Mitski’s long-awaited third album, to very possibly new music from Kendrick Lamar and Sky Ferreira.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
Complex

Video Shows Kanye Jamming in Studio Alongside Scarface

Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
MUSIC
Vibe

Barry Hankerson Details Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, ‘Unstoppable’

On Friday (Dec. 17), the lead single to Aaliyah Haughton’s posthumous and fourth studio album, Unstoppable, was released. The late singer’s new song, “Poison,” featuring The Weeknd has some leery and others excited for the upcoming full-length LP. Haughton’s uncle, Barry Hankerson—Blackground Records founder and sole owner of her entire catalog—spoke with Billboard about the new Static Major-written song. “When you put a record out, you try to start off with something that gets everybody’s attention,” he said about the DANNYBOYSTYLES and Nick Lamb co-produced record. Hankerson shared how the Canadian singer wanted to obtain some unreleased Aaliyah vocals years ago,...
MUSIC
Vibe

DMX Recorded An Unreleased Gospel Album During The Late 2000’s

Details have emerged on an unreleased DMX gospel album. A posthumous profile on Rolling Stone reported while the rapper was confined to a living space in Arizona, the double-disc project was recorded and subsequently shelved. Titled Walk With Me Now And You’ll Fly With Me Later, one disk was set to feature hip-hop music with the other containing gospel songs that’d exclude secular references. A source claimed DMX desired to perform music from the album on a tour of megachurches and eventually open his own house of worship called House of the Afflicted, with services for people struggling with addiction. “No songs about...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

2K+
Followers
926
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy