PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Holmes County

Berlin Township — James J. and Mary K. Mast to Jason J. and Denise A. Mast, 6068 Township Road 331, $600,000.

Warner B. and Edna Maxwell to Gid. A. and Cora M. Yoder, 0.33 acre, Township Road 356, $17,000.

Richard D. Kandel to Jerry R. Weaver, 7.22 acres, County Road 201, $288,760.

Jordan and Sarah Mullet to 3 M Associates, Private Road 5505, Lot 1, $87,050.

Richard D. Kandel to Nova Lands, 3 acres, County Road 201, $195,000.

Teresa L. Mullet to Ronald Dean and Pamela Sue Wayman, 4889 Parkwood Drive, $279,000.

Richard D. Kandel to Miller Capital Group, 2 acres, County Road 201, $275,140.

Clark Township — Leroy J. and Barbara Ann Yoder to Merle L. and Jolene N. Yoder, 9 acres, Township Road 157, $135,000.

Silver Dollar Real Estate to Robert J. and Dorothy R. Hershberger, 2.96 acres, Township Road 175, $47,296.

Silver Dollar Real Estate to Maynard J. and Melissa Ann Miller, 8.89 acres, Township Road 175, $142,176.

Paul M. and Naomi A. Miller to John Henry and Linda Troyer, 4.25 acres, state Route 557, $185,000.

Hillcrest Land Co. to Wayne E. and Marnita W. Barkman, 2905 State Route 93, $285,000.

Kare Holdings to B4KL, 0.09 acre, state Route 557, $90,000.

Killbuck Township — David and Patty Masters to Holmes Siding Contractors, 10750 US Route 62, $950,000.

Killbuck Village — Parkwood Listings to Evan M. Aurand, 989 Railroad St., $46,750.

Dale M and Shirley A. Duncan to Karen S. Gaspard (1/3 interest), Meglaurel B. Smith (1/3) and Brandon L. Keim (1/3), 715 N. Main St., $21,000.

Knox Township — Donald A. Baker to Joshua R. and Jennifer A. Heller, 12760 Township Road 21, $250,000.

Ricky P. Burgett and Daniel D. Burgett to Bryce A. and Natalia G. Burgett, 5523 State Route 214, $70,000.

Millersburg Village — Troyer Property Management to Seven Thirty Co., 382 S. Mad Anthony St., $185,000.

Troyer Property Management to Raymond Miller, 382 S. Mad Anthony, $17,500.

Holmes County Habitat for Humanity to Teresa Loretta, 365 Liberty St., $128,893.18.

Prairie Township — John R. and Roman D. Miller and Verba Miller to Andrew R. and Roman D. and Verba Miller, 8415 Township Road 323, $400,000.

Ripley Township — RRS Holdings to Ervin and Martha Hershberberger, 14.13 acres, Township Road 503, $212.010.

Conrad and Melissa Miller to Lori Beth Miller, 5 acres, Township Road 502, $100,000.

Jarod S. Miller to RMCO Holdings, 12927 Township Road 316, $102,500.

Saltcreek Township — John D. and Katie J. Miller to Meno D. and Mabel J. Troyer, etal, 4816 Township Road 629, $150,000.

Daniel L. and Freida Mast to Jason W. and Tiffany C. Reiff, 6863 State Route 241, $500,000.

Walnut Creek Township — Hosea Paul and Bernice Renee Troyer to Ivan S. Schrock, 3417 State Route 39. $325,000.

Reuben and Suzanna A. Troyer Jr. to Merle W. and Leah A. Miller, 1.16 acres, Township Road 416, $23,180.

David L. and Leona Stutzman to Mark A. and Lisa D. Yoder, 1845 Township Road 420, $425,000.

Washington Township — Pamela A. Perreira to Cory M. Latimore, 16101 Township Road 454, $167,500.

David Winkler Sr. to Kevin Isaiah Mast and Marie E. Hostetler, 13654 Township Road 473, $72,000.