Is Alibaba Stock Finally Ready To Turn Around?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • The stock continues to trade in what traders call a downward trending channel. The stock looks as though it soon could break above the resistance level if buyers can push into the stock.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock’s sentiment has been bearish. Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing higher in recent weeks and now sits at 43. This shows that buyers are once again entering Alibaba stock, but overall there is still a greater number of sellers.

