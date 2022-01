The Orestimba Warriors hosted their annual Winter Classic Tournament from Dec. 20 to 22 bringing along four other schools — Hiram Johnson, Burbank, Gustine, and Linden. The Warriors put themselves up against two very competitive schools in the first two games of the tourney. They would take an 11-point loss from the Hiram Johnson Warriors and then took a very rough and devastating 95-43 loss from the Burbank Titans before coming away with their first win in their last game against the Linden Lions. Orestimba would place fourth in the tournament overall.

GUSTINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO