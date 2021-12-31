ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Suspect at large after 2 killed, 2 injured in Kirksville

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Kirksville. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Thursday found an 18-month-old child dead.

Twenty-two-year-old Braxton Cottrill was taken to a hospital in Columbia where he died. Another woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a man was treated for gunshot wounds.

Authorities have identified a suspect and continued to search for him on Friday. The Kirksville police department said investigators believe the shootings were targeted because there were connections between the suspect and the victims.

No other information was released.

