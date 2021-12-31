ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Americans are giving up on New Year’s resolutions in 2022

By Matt Leach
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. – Americans who spoke with Fox News seemed to be fed up with New Year’s resolutions. "I don’t like doing the resolutions because they never seem to work...

Just Me This Time
1d ago

What's the point. everything is being done and given to the afghans and Mexicans anyway.

Degameth1G
1d ago

We all should make a resolution of coming together. And vote the demonrats out of office

