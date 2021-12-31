These Americans are giving up on New Year’s resolutions in 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, rang in the new year at a Christian concert in Miami, where he touted the state's freedom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wish you all a Happy New Year," DeSantis told the crowd in attendance. "I'm glad we're going to be able to celebrate the new year in the freest state of the United States."

