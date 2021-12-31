Gambling venture files legal challenge against OR commission

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Backers of a Southern Oregon gaming and entertainment venue have filed a legal petition against the Oregon Racing Commission over purported licensing delays for gambling machines.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the petition, filed in Josephine County Circuit Court, suggests that the delays may be driven by tribal concerns over the gambling operation.

TMB Racing, which is backed by Dutch Bros. Coffee co-founder and CEO Travis Boersma, wants to install 225 “Historical Horse Racing” terminals similar to slot machines at the Grants Pass facility called The Flying Lark.

The new entertainment venue boasts that it will create over 150 jobs and is near the Grants Pass Downs racetrack, which is also owned and operated by Boersma.

