Gambling venture files legal challenge against OR commission

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Backers of a Southern Oregon gaming and entertainment venue have filed a legal petition against the Oregon Racing Commission over purported licensing delays for gambling machines.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the petition, filed in Josephine County Circuit Court, suggests that the delays may be driven by tribal concerns over the gambling operation.

Infrastructure deal invests $466M in tribal communities

TMB Racing, which is backed by Dutch Bros. Coffee co-founder and CEO Travis Boersma, wants to install 225 “Historical Horse Racing” terminals similar to slot machines at the Grants Pass facility called The Flying Lark.

The new entertainment venue boasts that it will create over 150 jobs and is near the Grants Pass Downs racetrack, which is also owned and operated by Boersma.

Oregon changes cannabis rules for the new year

For the past year and a half, the commission has partnered with the legal cannabis industry to develop new changes which will decrease violations, streamline oversight, increase THC potency limits, and develop regulations and child safeguards for hemp products. The new rules will be adopted by the OLCC on New Year's Day, though some of the changes won’t go into effect until 2023.
Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
Salem hospital reports outbreak of rare fungal superbug

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says two patients at Salem Health contracted a dangerous fungal infection during their hospital stays in an “outbreak” of a type of yeast rare to the United States. The Statesman Journal reports the first ever Candida auris case found in Oregon was detected at the hospital Dec. […]
SALEM, OR
