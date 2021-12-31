ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC Playoff scenario: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Washington RB Antonio Gibson placed on COVID-list

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in the NFC with a win over Washington on Sunday and help from three other teams.

Philadelphia needed a Vikings loss to the Packers on Sunday night as part of that scenario, and other percentages just increased after Minnesota star quarterback Kirk Cousins was ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 player.

Another star player for Sunday’s opponent, Antonio Gibson, was also ruled out and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

Here's your Week 17 playoff scenarios for the Eagles.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Washington Football Team will have the bulk of their roster back for this rematch, but they could be mentally done after giving up 50+ points to the Cowboys.

An Eagles win sets off the Week 17 clinching scenario, and Antonio Gibson is now out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Vikings lose to the Packers at Lambeau Field

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-8 Vikings head to Green Bay to face the 12-3 Packers on the road in a game that could give the home team a first-round bye, while Minnesota can officially be eliminated with a loss.

Cousins is now out.

49ers defeat Texans on the road

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Houston has been playing well and they’re coming off a Week 16 upset of the Chargers, while the 49ers could be without Jimmy Garoppolo after he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 16 loss to the Titans.

Panthers defeat the Saints

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is reeling after falling to the Dolphins on Monday night, and a Panthers upset would put the Eagles that much closer to a playoff birth.

