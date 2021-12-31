The 10 Best Podcasts of 2021

Writer-director-actor Jim Cummings’ made a splash with Thunder Road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow, two independently produced films that were both very well received on the American indie circuit. His latest, The Beta Test, co-written and directed with its co-star PJ McCabe was 100% crowdfunded and made specifically in a way to avoid the traditional old-school corporate model of moviemaking to have complete control of the final product. The Beta Test is many things: a scathing satire of Hollywood culture; a black comedy; a detective story; and an erotic thriller that doubles as a cautionary tale about the age of digital tracking and your digital footprint. It’ best described as the twisted delinquent cousin to Robert Altman’s The Player— something WGA members will love, and agents will hate! This week on the Sordid Cinema Podcast, Simon Howell and Ricky D break down why The Beta Test is one of their favourite films of 2021 and explain why Jim Cummings is a star in the making.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO