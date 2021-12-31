ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 10 Best Podcasts of 2021

By Mara Davis
Paste Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been an awesome year covering the podcast beat for Paste. Podcasts are getting bigger, better, louder and ever more popular. Audio entertainment is more exciting than ever, so perhaps it’s time to upgrade those airpods/earbuds for 2022 and check out some of the series below. It was hard to just...

Related
TheConversationAU

River stories, culture wars, share house sagas: 5 of the best podcasts of 2021

It has been another huge year for podcasts, with a rise in both fictional and celebrity-hosted podcasts, along with the perennial true crime ones. Themes of diversity, social justice, environmental issues and cancel culture were also prominent this year. Here, then, are five of the best podcasts of 2021 – and some suggestions for companion listening. 1. Suave From Serial to Ear Hustle (produced inside San Quentin prison) to Darwin’s Birds Eye View, the podcast medium has allowed us to fully hear prisoners’ stories, without any prior judgement based on their appearance. Suave extends the tradition with a deep dive into the story...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideradio.com

Podcast News Bites: iHeartMedia, Verve, Podcast Radio.

IHeartMedia says 23% of its monthly podcast listeners are Black, up four points from a year ago, and 21% are Hispanic, up three percent from 2020... The literary talent agency Verve is launching a dedicated audio division as it looks to develop podcasts for the clients... Music producer Brandon “Maejor” Green is moving into podcasting... Podcast Radio, the U.K. network of radio stations airing podcast content, is expanding into the event business in the coming year.
SOCIETY
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Nation Releases Podcast

The Osage Nation has released a podcast this week as part of a CARES Act project. Wahzhazhe: The Official Language and Culture Podcast of Osage Nation is available on all streaming platforms and Tom Ashmore, along with Abby Mashunkashey co-host the three episodes. The podcast features interviews so that people...
PODCAST
insideradio.com

YouTube May Best Serve As Podcast Welcome Mat, Research Shows.

Signal Hill Insights founder Jeff Vidler says YouTube may be the elephant in the podcasting room, but his company’s research finds the streaming video platform may serve as a way for people to get into the podcast habit – and then make the leap to traditional podcast platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Resolution: How to Start a Podcast

Welcome to the Riverfront Times ’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right. For all its many (many, many, many, so many) downsides, one nice thing (the only one?) the COVID-19 pandemic did is give a way for people to explore hobbies and talents they didn’t know they had, as well as listen to or watch things they didn’t have time for before — and this is where podcasts enter the picture. Podcasting has continued to grow in popularity throughout the pandemic, with Forbes reporting that an estimated 125 million people are expected to listen to a podcast each month in 2022, up from the estimated 100 million in 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Punknews.org

Listen to Punknews Podcast #572.5!

A new episode of the Punknews Podcast is now up!! In bonus episode #572.5 Ricky joins John to talk about Record Store Day Black Friday and cool records they bought this year.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Harmony in your head: the five best podcasts for music obsessives

When Switched on Pop began back in 2014, it helped to cement and spread the “poptimism” movement within music criticism, arguing for chart-toppers to be afforded the same attention as rock or classical. Co-hosts musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding break down popular songs such as Call Me Maybe to their component parts to explain what makes them so compulsively listenable. In the years since, genre lines have blurred, hierarchies have been broken down and such song-explainers have become mainstream, but Switched on Pop continues to set the bar (as its recent acquisition by Vox media attests). Harding and Sloan know their stuff but wear it lightly, helping the most tone deaf of music fans to understand theory, and drawing parallels that will send you down a Spotify rabbit hole. No other podcast would make a link between Paramore’s 2007 pop-punk smash Misery Business and a Rossini aria sound so plausible.
MUSIC
mymodernmet.com

Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]

Well, that went fast! Another year in the books, and that means another year of podcasting is complete. As we prepare ourselves for the uncertainties of the new year, we thought we’d take some time to reflect on our favorite moments from this past season. We feel so fortunate to have had such an incredible roster of artists come on the show in 2021; so this week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite moments in a special “2021 Holiday Bonus” episode.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Manson
Person
Kara Swisher
Person
Nipsey Hussle
infosecurity-magazine.com

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 32

In the final IntoSecurity podcast of the year, Infosecurity Magazine enters reflection mode and reveals its top ten most-read news stories of the year. Join Eleanor Dallaway, Benjamin David and James Coker to rediscover the stories behind the biggest headlines of 2021.
PODCAST
goombastomp.com

Sordid Cinema Podcast #607: The Beta Test—One of the Best Thrillers of 2021

Writer-director-actor Jim Cummings’ made a splash with Thunder Road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow, two independently produced films that were both very well received on the American indie circuit. His latest, The Beta Test, co-written and directed with its co-star PJ McCabe was 100% crowdfunded and made specifically in a way to avoid the traditional old-school corporate model of moviemaking to have complete control of the final product. The Beta Test is many things: a scathing satire of Hollywood culture; a black comedy; a detective story; and an erotic thriller that doubles as a cautionary tale about the age of digital tracking and your digital footprint. It’ best described as the twisted delinquent cousin to Robert Altman’s The Player— something WGA members will love, and agents will hate! This week on the Sordid Cinema Podcast, Simon Howell and Ricky D break down why The Beta Test is one of their favourite films of 2021 and explain why Jim Cummings is a star in the making.
MOVIES
WFAE

SouthBound's Best of 2021 — Shea Serrano, Anna Sale, and more from a year of podcasts

Thanks for being here with me. Welcome to our Best of 2021 episode – some excerpts from my favorite SouthBound interviews of the year. To be honest, all my interviews are my favorites – they’re like children. Don’t ask me to pick the best one. But as I was putting together this show, I thought a lot about adaptation – how we’re all adjusting to the new realities that the pandemic has imposed on us.
TV & VIDEOS
movin925.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: K-Cup Kelly

Alexis is back for another Phone Tap! Her target today is a guy who thinks she’s his tinder match, but before they go out he needs to spill all the secrets about anyone he’s ever hooked up with.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News#Southlake High School
Science Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: The science of ageing, with Dr Andrew Steele

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Andrew Steele, computational biologist and author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old (£9.99, Bloomsbury Publishing). He explains what happens in our bodies as we get older,...
SCIENCE
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
