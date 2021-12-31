ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayson Boutte is staying at LSU

By Zac Blackerby
 2 days ago
Transfer portal season is fun for everyone. It’s also filled with a ton of rumors.

One of the biggest rumors that circulated throughout the Auburn fanbase was the possibility that LSU wide receiver Kayson Boutte was interested in entering the transfer portal and also had his eyes on being an Auburn Tiger.

That storyline was laid to rest this week when Boutte tweeted out that he was “Locked in” to LSU.

The wide receiver is heading into his third year with LSU and will be a prime target for several NFL teams in the 2023 NFL draft. LSU has been a receiver factory over the last couple of years, with Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Terrace Marshall Jr all getting selected in the top two rounds. Kayshon Boutte will probably be next.

