Environment

WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 9:00 PM this evening to Midnight CST Saturday Night.

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as...

www.kglonews.com

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Area) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southwest and west-central Iowa until noon today. This morning, the National Weather Service forecasts frigid wind chills of 25 degrees below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
superhits1027.com

ENVIRONMENT
Person
Chills
blackchronicle.com

Snow to fall Saturday evening, dangerous wind chills to follow

A band of snow will move east across the state this evening, primarily for central and southern Oklahoma. While most locations in central Oklahoma will see around a half an inch of snow, some local areas may see a quick inch. Up to an inch of snow will be possible south and west. The snow will be powdery and will easily blow around.
ENVIRONMENT
knopnews2.com

Wind Chill Advisory overnight Saturday with a warm up for the day Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After experiencing a winter storm overnight Friday, the area is still dealing with the aftermath, which includes harsh wind chills. The majority of the region is still under a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. CST Sunday. Meaning wind chills of negative 10s to 20s are possible overnight Saturday.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
mystar106.com

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday.

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE…North central Iowa. * WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…The dangerously...
ENVIRONMENT
klin.com

Winter Storm Fading – Wind Chill Advisory Issued Until 9 am Sunday

The National Weather Service has revised the Winter Storm Warning and it will now end at 9 pm Saturday evening. However, bitterly cold temperatures and windy conditions have prompted the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory through Sunday mid-morning. …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS...
ENVIRONMENT
#Wind Chill

