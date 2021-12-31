Eagles at Washington: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The Eagles and Washington are set for their second NFC East matchup in 12-days and Sunday’s showdown could catapult Philadelphia into a wild card spot.
Washington should have the bulk of their available roster returning after some COVID-19 battles, and the outcome could be considerably different.
Experts from around the league have made their picks, and only a handful are picking Washington after they were dismantled by Dallas on Sunday night.
The Inquirer -- Eagles
2 of the 3 writers are picking Philadelphia with Jeff McLane going against the grain.
