Eagles at Washington: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

The Eagles and Washington are set for their second NFC East matchup in 12-days and Sunday’s showdown could catapult Philadelphia into a wild card spot.

Washington should have the bulk of their available roster returning after some COVID-19 battles, and the outcome could be considerably different.

Experts from around the league have made their picks, and only a handful are picking Washington after they were dismantled by Dallas on Sunday night.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

2 of the 3 writers are picking Philadelphia with Jeff McLane going against the grain.

USA Today -- Eagles

Bleacher Report -- Eagles

ESPN/Tim McManus -- Eagles

NFL.com -- Eagles

Philly Voice -- Eagles

CBS Sports -- Eagles