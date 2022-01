The Dallas Stars were one of few teams that had not been hit with any sort of COVID outbreak through the first three months of the season. That all changed, however, as just before Christmas, things began to unwind. After their game against the Winnipeg Jets was postponed due to cross-border travel concerns, they watched as their next six games had the same result spanning from Dec. 22- Jan. 2. Now, with 11 NHL players, 15 American Hockey League players, and multiple staff members all sitting on the COVID protocol list, the team’s next game remains unknown.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO