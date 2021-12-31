ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam

Jim Jones: Resolving to be civil to others will be a winning New Year strategy

By Jim Jones
Twin Falls Times-News
 2 days ago

Lawyers do not often get credit for good behavior, but few businesses or professions have a detailed code of conduct. Believe it or not, lawyers do have written "Standards for Civility in Professional Conduct" and are expected by judges and licensing authorities to act civilly towards each other and all other...

Lawyers do not often get credit for good behavior, but few businesses or professions have a detailed code of conduct. Believe it or not, lawyers do have written “Standards for Civility in Professional Conduct” and are expected by judges and licensing authorities to act civilly toward each other and all other participants in the legal process.
