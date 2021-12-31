We have finally made it.

The most important games of the season have finally arrived. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats will battle in the Cotton Bowl. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines will play in the Orange Bowl. All four teams are fighting for a spot in the national championship.

How to watch the College Football Playoff Games:

Both games will be on ESPN and are able to be streamed on whatever platforms carry ESPN.

Alabama and Cincinnati play at 2:30 CT on ESPN in the Cotton Bowl.

Michigan and Georgia play at 6:30 CT on ESPN in the Orange Bowl.

