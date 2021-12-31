ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Updating Quarantine Guidance To Follow CDC Recommendations

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNDcx_0dZwH5za00

(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that it will update its quarantine guidance to match new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Officials said the recommendations reduce isolation restrictions from 10 days to five for people who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received the booster followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask.

The new guidance is specific to the general public and does not change the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings: Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.

“We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

This comes a few days after MDHHS said it would not mirror the new recommendations at that time as it reviewed supporting evidence for the guidance.

The state on Wednesday recorded case counts that shattered the record, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — almost a third more than the peak set over a year ago.

More than 50 cases of the omicron variant were reported in Michigan, the majority of it which is identified in Metro Detroit. The first case was detected earlier this month in Kent County.

MDHHS said the specifics of the new quarantine guidance will be shared as further information becomes available from the CDC.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Covid#Omicron
CBS Detroit

Doctor Weighs In On Possibly Getting COVID-19 Test After Attending Large NYE Gatherings

(CBS DETROIT)– As holiday gatherings come to an end, doctors are preparing for the beginning of a possible new COVID-19 surge. “All hospital systems are preparing we know that from the past that after every holiday there’s always unfortunately somewhat of a surge in cases,” said family medicine doctor, and director of Community Health at Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe Dr. Asha Shajahan M.D..
GROSSE POINTE, MI
CNBC

Dr. Fauci: CDC reducing Covid isolation time guidelines will 'get people back to jobs'

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. The new guidance indicates that a person with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. After five days, if a person does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

CDC attempting ‘herd immunity’ for U.S.?

While the “CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine time” (Web, Dec. 27), a study in the medical journal “JAMA Network Open” recently reported that 40.50% of populations infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. Thus reducing the isolation period from 10 to five days may keep society ‘functioning’, but at the risk of asymptomatic spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Covid hospitalizations of Michigan teens and kids spike this month

The number of children and teens hospitalized for Covid has risen nationwide in December, and figures posted Wednesday show that trend in Southeast Michigan and statewide. Seventy-eight young patients with confirmed or suspected pandemic infections are in Michigan hospitals today, according to the state health department. That's up from 52 on Dec. 20 -- a 50% jump in just nine days. (Pediatric patients range from babies to 18-year-olds.)
MICHIGAN STATE
SlashGear

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy