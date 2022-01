Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams has been dealing with a knee issue for the past couple of weeks, but it has yet to keep him out of any of the Broncos' games. While it's hard to project him for strong volume while he shares a backfield with Melvin Gordon, he will have the opportunity this week to face a Chargers defense that just allowed Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead to finish as the fantasy RB1 in Week 16.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO