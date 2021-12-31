New Year's Day Powerball jackpot soars to $500 million

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all of the numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the first of the new year, was $500 million. But after no one took home the jackpot, it grew to $522 million with a cash option of $371 million heading into Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 with the Powerball 7. Three people did win $1 million prizes, and one person won $2 million. None of those winners were in New England. There have now been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a winning ticket. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

