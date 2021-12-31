ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

New Year's Day Powerball jackpot soars to $500 million

By NADINE EL-BAWAB
ABC7 Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Year's Day Powerball jackpot rose to $500 million, up from $483 million. The new jackpot estimate has a cash equivalent of $355.9 million. The jackpot was raised after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday's drawing. There have been 37...

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Did Anyone Hit $440M+ Christmas Weekend Jackpot?

The Powerball lottery prize is the third highest sum of 2021. Let’s see if anybody won the Christmas weekend jackpot. This weekend’s Powerball lottery jackpot was a doozy. It hit about $441 million this Monday, making it the “third highest number of the year.” According to powerball.com, nobody won the Christmas weekend prize.
LOTTERY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lottery Jackpot of All Time

Lotteries are not new in the United States. As many as 392 lotteries were held in America between 1721 and 1783, according to “Lotteries in Colonial America” by Neal Millikan. By the early 19th century, lotteries were used to fund public works, much as they are today. Today, almost every state runs a lottery, and […]
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Day Powerball#Powerball Product Group#Missouri Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
KTAR.com

2 Arizonans win $50K from Powerball drawing; jackpot raised to $500M

PHOENIX — Two lucky Arizonans had their numbers called in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, each winning $50,000. Both victors matched four of the five digits plus the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 9, 33 and 39 with the Powerball number 11. One of the two...
WRAL News

You could win $400M in latest Powerball drawing

You have the chance to end the holiday weekend a multi-millionaire with Powerball's $400 million drawing. The cash value for the drawing is $292 million. The Powerball jacket has been growing since Oct. 4. In October, a winning ticket sold in California won a $699.8 million jackpot, the fifth largest...
LOTTERY
CBS Boston

Powerball Jackpot Spikes To $522M After No Saturday Winner Drawn

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all of the numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the first of the new year, was $500 million. But after no one took home the jackpot, it grew to $522 million with a cash option of $371 million heading into Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 with the Powerball 7. Three people did win $1 million prizes, and one person won $2 million. None of those winners were in New England. There have now been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a winning ticket. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy