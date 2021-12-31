ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Denzel Valentine: Traded, expected to be waived

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Valentine was traded from the Cavaliers to the Lakers on Friday in exchange for Rajon Rondo but is expected...

www.cbssports.com

Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could cut one of their veteran players?

At 17-19, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked very much their age this year. Now one of their veterans may be in danger of losing his roster spot. In an episode this week of “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst said that the Lakers could potentially release struggling center DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Cavaliers Closing In On Rajon Rondo Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a rough go of it lately. The 20-14 club has been enjoying its first season as a real playoff contender since LeBron James abandoned the Cavs for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018, largely thanks to the play of rising young stars Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Unfortunately, season-ending knee injuries to two point guards have greatly hampered Cleveland's depth in that department. First, Collin Sexton tore his meniscus in his left knee and went under the knife for a season-ending surgery in November. Earlier this week, it was announced that reserve-turned-starter Ricky Rubio tore his left ACL and will also miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo a step toward fixing offseason mistakes, salvaging season amid disappointing start

The Los Angeles Lakers love Rajon Rondo. This really can't be overstated. LeBron James frequently monologues about his brilliance. He's often been used as a security blanket for Anthony Davis when James sits out as the lone Laker guard over the past three seasons to develop meaningful lob chemistry with him. Head coach Frank Vogel left him in the rotation throughout the entire 2019-20 season despite every shred of statistical evidence telling him otherwise because, as he frequently claimed, Rondo had "swag." James, Davis and Vogel all personally recruited Rondo back to the Lakers this offseason despite already having an overwhelmingly guard-heavy roster. Regardless of his (increasingly limited) value as a player, what can't be denied is that the Lakers genuinely valued Rondo's intellect and influence in their locker room.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs nearing trade with Lakers for Ricky Rubio replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, with the hope of adequately replacing Ricky Rubio. Rubio suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, which will cost him his season. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called Rubio a sixth starter at times, as he was a stable veteran force Cleveland’s young corps desperately needed.
NBA
LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Cavs acquiring Rondo in trade with Lakers

Rajon Rondo appears to be headed back to the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers are working on a deal to send the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Cleveland is in need of a point guard with Ricky Rubio done for the year with a torn ACL.
NBA
The Associated Press

AP source: Cavs acquiring Rondo from Lakers for Valentine

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Lakers. The Cavaliers will ask him to do much more. Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
NBA
lakers365.com

Spurs-Cavs-Lakers Blockbuster trade

I'd like to propose a 3-eat trade between the v Lakers, Spurs, and Cavs The Cavs would get Tre Jones (but I'm sure they'd prefer Derrick White) who's proven to be an NBA caliber point guard that can shoot and play D. The Lakers would get Drew Eubanks from SA who has come off the bench and proven to be a high energy, hustle guy that can definitely fit in until AD comes back The Spurs would take DeAndre Jordan and Sexton. Jordon would be the third option behind Jakob Poeltl and Landale.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cleveland in trade talks with Lakers for Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavs were dealt a tough blow earlier this week, when it was announced that point guard Ricky Rubio suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. That left another hole for the Cavs to fill. They are already without Collin Sexton for the year as well.
NBA

