ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cotton Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

By Lauren Withrow
AllWildcats
AllWildcats
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZU21B_0dZwGhvw00

The College Football Playoff kicks off with the Crimson Tide and Bearcats battling for a spot in the National Championship.

The College Football playoff kicks off Friday when No. 1 Alabama (12-1, 7-1 SEC) and No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0, 8-0 AAC) fight for a place in the National Championship game in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Bearcats are the first team outside the Power Five to reach the CFP. In fact, no Group of Five team has ever finished a season higher than No. 7 in the national rankings.

On the other hand, Alabama is the most seasoned team when it comes to the playoffs — the Crimson Tide have made it to the CFP seven of eight times, including three national championship wins during that span.

Alabama and Cincinnati have met five times, with the Tide winning each matchup. The most recent contest was in 1990.

About the Goodyear Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl has been held annually since 1937 and is one of six bowls in the College Football Playoff. It was originally played at its namesake stadium in Dallas before relocating to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Goodyear became the official sponsor of the Cotton Bowl in 2014.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, Dec. 31.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Tex.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Over/Under Total: 57

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Cotton Bowl at SISportsbook .

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Lauren Withrow @LoloWithrow

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Arlington, OH
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec#Cfp#The Cotton Bowl#Espn#Instagram
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
AllWildcats

AllWildcats

Chicago, IL
100
Followers
166
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy