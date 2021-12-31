ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1vDb_0dZwGfAU00

Things are looking brighter for LG ’s high-definition TVs.

The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED panels starting in 2022.

But LG isn’t just relying on the screen itself: A ‘personal algorithm’, based on machine technology, will help the OLED EX TVs to adapt to the content on the screen in real-time, and “precisely control the display’s energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played.” The algorithm is said to be able to predict the usage of up to 33 million organic light-emitting diodes based on 8K OLED displays. It does this by learning your individual viewing patterns, and from there, it controls the display’s energy input to accurately display the details and colors of the videos you select to watch.

“Despite the global TV market experiencing a 12 percent decline this year, we still observed a 70 percent growth in OLED sales,” says Dr. Oh Chang-ho, who leads the TV business unit at LG Display in a statement. “With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative, high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms and designs.” Visit LGDisplay.com for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Forget Surround Sound. LG’s New ‘Media Chair’ Concept Is More Like Surround TV.

LG Display’s new “Media Chair” concept could be the future of at-home entertainment. The manufacturer announced it will showcase the futuristic recliner at the CES 2022 event in January. Designed as the ultimate relaxation device, the chair sits inside of a semi-circular structure equipped with a 55-inch OLED display. The screen has a curved radius of 1,500R and comes with the company’s built-in Cinematic Sound technology. This feature enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the addition of external speakers—allowing you to remain totally in-tune with your surroundings. Depending on what you’re watching, the chair’s display pivot function...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Porsche Design’s New Aviators Enhance Visibility When You’re Behind the Wheel

“Look where you want to go” is the mantra of every performance-driving instructor for good reason: The hands naturally move where the eyes tell them. So, you might want to snag a pair of the new Air Spring sunglasses from Porsche Design (the model ranges from $535 to $625), which claim to both enhance visibility and prevent eye strain. But don’t just take their word for it: During a recent track session at the Porsche Experience Center in sunny Los Angeles, the efficacy of the Air Spring was, dare we say, glaring. Changes in lighting conditions come fast on the...
CARS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Chemistry#Machine Learning#Lg Display#Oled Ex
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV gaming monitors and more are on sale

We have found more great deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new 85-inch Samsung Galaxy Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV for $2,698. This will get you a new 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TVH with Alexa Built-in, and a $400 credit with you enter promo code 5P9VVYGVL299 at checkout. This won’t get you instant savings, but it will save you big bucks for future purchases.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

LG will show off new transparent TVs at CES 2022

LG is a pioneer when it gets to displays, and it was among the first companies to demo a transparent display panel a few years ago. LG Display, separate from LG Electronics, will display (pun intended) more transparent TVs at the CES 2022 event. The company will showcase the OLED Shelf, Shopping Magazine Showcase, Show Window, and Smart Window products.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Samsung Promises Smartphone Batteries That Last an Entire Week

Phone batteries are always improving, which is why (in most cases) battery life creeps up with each new generation. But there has been excellent research around the world into innovations that could lead to huge leaps in battery life, more than anything we’ve seen before. Samsung’s made that a bit more official in a joint announcement with IBM about battery technology that could mean you wouldn’t need to worry about a charger for days at a time.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung reveals new C-Lab projects, including a smart electric guitar

Samsung has announced its lineup of 13 projects supported by its C-Lab programme. The company will showcase these concepts at CES 2022. The startups include a smart electric guitar and online jamming platform, plus an AI app to help kids develop good habits for device use. Samsung has unveiled 13...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Your TV has a sharpness sweet spot. Here's how to find it

Don't be fooled. Despite the name, the sharpness control on your TV doesn't actually "increase" the sharpness, detail or anything else associated with a good picture. (If you want better TV, take a look at the best picture mode and try changing these settings.) Instead, sharpness control adds something called "edge enhancement," which can diminish the fine resolution in the image you're looking at. That means when your sharpness is set too high, you could lose some of the crisp detail of that fancy 4K TV. Sometimes the best setting is actually zero, while on most TVs the setting is best in the bottom 20% or so.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is just straight up a Galaxy Note now

It looks like Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will borrow more heavily from the Galaxy Note’s DNA than ever before. In fact, a newly leaked official render published by Evan Blass confirms that the phone is pretty much a Note in every way except for its name. Wider screen with more surface to write on? Check. S Pen silo? Check. Flat top and bottom? Yep. Around back is a camera array that sticks closely to the layout from the S21 Ultra.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Futuristic DIY home security system on Amazon detects motion with Wi-Fi waves

I ditched my antique home security system years ago in favor of a DIY home security system. Why, you ask? It’s because I was sick and tired of paying so much money each month. In my humble opinion, traditional home alarm setups that include expensive monitoring services are a waste of money. If someone tries to rob your home and a siren starts blaring, that’s what scares them off. In the rare instance that your intruders aren’t scared off right away, having the police show up 8 minutes later after a call from a monitoring service versus 9-10 minutes later from...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung Year-End Deals 2021: Save Hundreds on TVs, Phones, and More at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

Holiday shopping is typically one of the more stressful parts of the season, and with shipping delays and supply chain disruptions making it even more complicated this year, the deadline to order certain gifts has already passed. However, when it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and loved ones to a special something just in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Robb Report

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy