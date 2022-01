The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the Christmas Eve arrest of a Seneca Falls Woman. Deputies say they responded to a report of property damage on Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. There they found Shelby Pokrzywa of Seneca Falls to have collided with a bridge structure. It is alleged she was intoxicated during the incident and was arrested and taken to the Seneca County Jail. She is expected to appear in court next month.

