Listen: Alex Cora accepts his 2021 Sportsperson of the Year award

Bill Belichick. Mac Jones. Bruce Arena. Brad Marchand. Matt Turner.

They were all mentioned as candidates for the first-ever WEEI/WEEI.com Sportsperson of the Year Award. But in the end, it was Alex Cora who separated himself in garnering the honor.

Cora took the Red Sox to Major League Baseball's Final Four in 2021, serving as what many onlookers viewed as the team's most important piece of the puzzle.

Cora called into the Greg Hill Show Friday morning to accept the award, going on to offer tremendous insight into the challenges and unexpected moments that littered his path throughout the past 365 days.

The interview is a great opportunity for reflection on Cora's 2021. Listen ...