New Zero Emission Rule for Trucks in NYS

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
The governor announced Thursday a new regulation to transition tractor trailers to zero emission vehicles. Adopting regulations first proposed...

Kenneth Gianetti
1d ago

Once again virtue signaling Dumocrats passing policies that will do nothing but make life harder for businesses and more expensive for New Yorkers. AND will have absolutely no effective on the supposed problem. Wake up NY. Vote them out in 22 and 24.

tel 1
1d ago

They talk about zero emissions they don’t say how they will produce the zero emission energy to drive them! Hackal with that dumbfounded look 👀

