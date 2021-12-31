New Zero Emission Rule for Trucks in NYS

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Hemp Program Plan has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, all states interested in administering a state hemp program were required to submit a hemp program plan to the USDA. The Plan allows the Department to continue to administer a hemp grower licensing program, starting in 2022. The Department is now accepting applications for the program, which will take effect on January 1, 2022. Applications and additional information are available here.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO