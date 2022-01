People looking for a new 2022 BMW X4 M Competition model are going to enjoy the subtle, but effective changes brought by the facelift. Unveiled a few months ago, the new M SUVs bring some more tech to the already popular M cars as well as slightly upgraded looks. According to BMW, the engines also got an upgrade. The S58 3-liter straight six engine under the hood now has the same specs and internals as the version used on the new M3 and M4. That means it has a forged crankshaft along with a new oil pan among other things, to make it even more durable. The gearbox programming has also been revised for a better response down low. All that adds up to quite a different character overall.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO