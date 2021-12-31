Pack-A-Day Daily: Randall Cobb returns to practice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb could return from injury by the time the playoffs begin. Cobb was back practicing earlier this week, despite the fact he’s dealing with a core muscle injury that usually brings with it an eight-week recovery time. The veteran wideout has been through the ringer injury-wise, but his commitment to the Packers and longtime friend and quarterback Aaron Rodgers could help give Green Bay an added weapon come playoff time.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Less than a month after core-muscle surgery, Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb returned to practice on Thursday. While the comebacks of left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith seem stuck in neutral, Cobb was designated for return from injured reserve. Getting him back for the playoffs would be a lift to an offense that seemingly has hit its stride.
When Matt LaFleur said that Randall Cobb was going to be out "for a while," he certainly didn't expect him back on the practice field within the month. The veteran wideout reconvened with his teammates on Thursday, less than a month after undergoing surgery on the core muscle injury he sustained in a Nov. 28 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Green Bay Packers made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Vikings. Packers designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve. Packers signed WR David Moore to their practice squad. Packers activated CB Kevin King and CB Shemar Jean-Charles from the COVID-19...
GREEN BAY - The Packers' coordinators and offensive assistant coaches met with the media over the past couple of days. Here's a sampling of their key comments. On Jacksonville's interest to be head coach, being more ready after the Atlanta opportunity last year, and if anything's been set up:. We...
The Green Bay Packers designated wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery) to return from injured reserve. Cobb practiced on Thursday and he could return at some point in the playoffs for Green Bay, but it's unlikely that he plays in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard should continue to see more work while Cobb is out. Valdes-Scantling was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded. Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead...
A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers. In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”
While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
Comments / 0