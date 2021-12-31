ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] Terrifying footage captures adults, children escaping from Chuck E. Cheese amid wildfire

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
Emergency personal close down roads near 96th and Dillion Road after the Marshall fire spread rapidly through grasslands. The wind-driven fire moved east through Boulder County damaging and destroying homes as it burned 1,600 acres in Superior and Louisville, CO. (Carl Glenn Payne II/The Denver Gazette)

As a heartbreaking situation unfolds in Colorado's Boulder County due to a large wildfire that's been forcing evacuations and tearing through homes, many intense clips have emerged from the scene.

The clip below shows people evacuating from a Chuck E. Cheese in Superior as smoke fills the area amid strong gusts of winds.

WARNING: This video is intense and truly terrifying. Many will find it disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

#Wildfire#Accident
Colorado State
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

