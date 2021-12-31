ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

An arctic cold front will move through South Texas this weekend. Here's what to expect

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVhjo_0dZwDeB800

An arctic cold front will blow through South Texas Saturday night, ringing in the new year with freezing temperatures and strong winds across the region.

As the cold front will move through the area Saturday night, 25 to 35 mph winds are expected over the Gulf. A Gale Watch will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

Once those winds diminish Saturday evening, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper 20s to mid-30s Sunday night and into Monday morning. Wind chill values could be in the low to mid 20s and a Freeze Watch could be issued over the weekend.

Strong winds and drier air could result in a period of elevated to critical fire weather concerns Sunday afternoon.

Some areas of the northern Coastal Plains and Victoria Crossroads could see up to nine hours of below freezing temperatures, possibly resulting in freezing and rupturing of poorly insulated outdoor water lines.

Monday morning will have wind speeds of around 5 to 10 mph and wind chills as low as 20 degrees for a few hours.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

Comments / 25

the1uwishuknew
18h ago

It’ll be cold for a few hours, then it’ll be summer again by noon

Reply(1)
14
Wanda Pender
18h ago

Ya'll don't forget about your pets! 🐶🐱

Reply(1)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Arctic#Wind Speeds#Gale Watch#A Freeze Watch#Caller Com
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

619
Followers
311
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy