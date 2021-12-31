9 Lessons We Learned From Lifehacker's 2021 Fitness Challenges

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between washing our hands and that dirty pan (for the millionth time this week), it seems like there’s always something that needs to be cleaned — even in the Before Times, and especially these last two years. We always write a lot about cleaning here at Kitchn, because, well, there’s lots of cleaning to be done in the kitchen. This year, though, we spent more time than usual, comparing methods, testing new products, and experimenting. And guess what? A bunch of these cleaning sessions had some pretty surprising results!
Comments / 0