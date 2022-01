In a must-win game, it’s unclear who will be starting at inside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. Starters Joe Schobert and Devin Bush are currently on the Reserve/COVID list. While Bush was placed there last week, it seems like the earliest he could test out of protocol is Sunday morning, 36 hours before kickoff, meaning he’ll have gone two weeks without practice. There’s no guarantee he even clears COVID protocol at this point. Schobert was placed on the COVID list Friday and while in theory, he could test out tomorrow or Monday, the chances of that happening are low.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO