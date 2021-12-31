‘We need more empathy’: What to leave behind in 2021, do better in 2022

I tend to take a positive approach to many things, opting to focus on what to do. However, these extraordinary times have taught us that certain behaviors, activities and tendencies should end when we close the books of 2021. Let’s nix poorly channeled impatience. The COVID-19 pandemic is marked by...
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, I’m reminded of three historical events: Prohibition, World War II, and the Vietnam War. In 1920, the 18th Amendment made alcoholic beverages illegal in the United States. The American people revolted and found new ways to buy and consume alcohol. The result of this 13-year experiment was bootlegging, rumrunning, and organized crime. While this revolt is a good example of human nature, it is also deeply rooted in the DNA of Americans. We can study examples of people pushing back against authority dating back to the Stamp Act of 1765. The takeaway from Prohibition: If you push people too far; they will push back in a big way.
A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
You’ve seen scary headlines about a loneliness epidemic spreading among seniors. Getting old is bad enough; now you get to worry about how being alone increases your risk of everything from dementia to obesity. Yet for many retirees, the most gratifying moments occur in isolation. Solo activities such as...
About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Growing up, Angela Tucker felt like a racial impostor. She may have looked Black, but she didn’t feel that way. Tucker, 36, is an adoptee raised by White...
Once you reach a certain age—80, maybe 85—it’s tough to look ahead with optimism. You sum up your future in one word: diminishment. Your senses are dulling. Your energy is flagging. And you’re dealing with an ever-growing list of health ailments. Not to sound morose, but...
Why do people quit? Money is sometimes a reason, but research by Energage shows it’s about more than a paycheck. Employees want to feel valued and appreciated. The best employers focus on genuine appreciation, recognition, and connection to keep workers on board. Here are some common reasons why employees...
Study shows people are less likely to respond to Black senders. Study shows people are less likely to respond to Black senders. Black people face everyday microaggressions and racism at work – and a study has shown how. It found that people are less likely to reply to emails if they think the sender may be Black.
The classic "mask" theory of narcissism proposes that people high in narcissism use grandiosity to hide their feelings of vulnerability. New personality research suggests that the current body of knowledge in psychology regarding narcissism fails to capture its true qualities. Applying this new approach can give you a better idea...
As the United States ages and the youngest baby boomers are now 58, the remarkable changes American families have gone through in recent decades highlight a new phenomenon: older adults without children. Declines in marriage and fertility and increased cohabitation in the general population are starting to be reflected in...
Twenty-five years ago, when Dirkse Counseling and Consulting (Dirkse CC) opened its doors in Beaverton, Oregon, it was one woman making ends meet for her family, while doing what she loved: helping people with disabilities to secure and keep employment. Today, the Dirkse CC team has grown to seventeen employees, each meeting the sunrise with a similar passion and purpose.
Let’s build safe homes, treatment centers run by locals using traditional methods of healing, and other programs that are beneficial to our communities so that our people can begin healing using traditional methods. The Western way of putting people in jail is not working, we’ve got to work with our people in order for them to heal. When our folks are put into jails, all they do is, eat, sleep, lockdown and stare at four walls all day — where’s the healing taking place in that scenario?
Comments / 0