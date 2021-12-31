ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We need more empathy’: What to leave behind in 2021, do better in 2022

By Eileen Rivers, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year comes to a close,...

Related
thegazette.com

Out with 2021: The things we can leave behind

I tend to take a positive approach to many things, opting to focus on what to do. However, these extraordinary times have taught us that certain behaviors, activities and tendencies should end when we close the books of 2021. Let’s nix poorly channeled impatience. The COVID-19 pandemic is marked by...
Reading Eagle

Superintendents’ forum: We need to do better on pandemic [Opinion]

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, I’m reminded of three historical events: Prohibition, World War II, and the Vietnam War. In 1920, the 18th Amendment made alcoholic beverages illegal in the United States. The American people revolted and found new ways to buy and consume alcohol. The result of this 13-year experiment was bootlegging, rumrunning, and organized crime. While this revolt is a good example of human nature, it is also deeply rooted in the DNA of Americans. We can study examples of people pushing back against authority dating back to the Stamp Act of 1765. The takeaway from Prohibition: If you push people too far; they will push back in a big way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

Why do employees quit? It’s about more than pay

Why do people quit? Money is sometimes a reason, but research by Energage shows it’s about more than a paycheck. Employees want to feel valued and appreciated. The best employers focus on genuine appreciation, recognition, and connection to keep workers on board. Here are some common reasons why employees...
ECONOMY
Society
Tennessee Tribune

People Are More Likely To Ignore Your Emails If You’re Black

Study shows people are less likely to respond to Black senders. Study shows people are less likely to respond to Black senders. Black people face everyday microaggressions and racism at work – and a study has shown how. It found that people are less likely to reply to emails if they think the sender may be Black.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

What Psychology Knows and Doesn’t Know About Narcissism

The classic "mask" theory of narcissism proposes that people high in narcissism use grandiosity to hide their feelings of vulnerability. New personality research suggests that the current body of knowledge in psychology regarding narcissism fails to capture its true qualities. Applying this new approach can give you a better idea...
MENTAL HEALTH
beavertonresourceguide.com

More than a Job: Helping people. It’s what we do

Twenty-five years ago, when Dirkse Counseling and Consulting (Dirkse CC) opened its doors in Beaverton, Oregon, it was one woman making ends meet for her family, while doing what she loved: helping people with disabilities to secure and keep employment. Today, the Dirkse CC team has grown to seventeen employees, each meeting the sunrise with a similar passion and purpose.
BEAVERTON, OR
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We need to do better

Let’s build safe homes, treatment centers run by locals using traditional methods of healing, and other programs that are beneficial to our communities so that our people can begin healing using traditional methods. The Western way of putting people in jail is not working, we’ve got to work with our people in order for them to heal. When our folks are put into jails, all they do is, eat, sleep, lockdown and stare at four walls all day — where’s the healing taking place in that scenario?

