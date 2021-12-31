ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina man killed in crash on Wisconsin highway

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Dec 31, 2021

A 32-year-old Edina man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash near Siren, Wisconsin, on Monday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Brandon Wharton.

He was driving a Honda Civic east on State Trunk Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township when the driver of a minivan traveling westbound crossed the centerline and hit him.

Wharton was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He and four people in the minivan were injured in the crash, and three helicopters were used to transport them to the hospital.

Wharton died in the emergency room at North Memorial Health Hospital at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, the medical examiner says.

The conditions of the others who were injured have not been released.

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said weather and road conditions appeared to be a factor in the crash. The crash happened at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy northern Minnesota highway

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on an icy Minnesota highway. A Chevy Silverado with three occupants was headed northbound on Highway 1 in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol said. At about 4:50 p.m., near Camp Lake Road in Morse Township, the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek heading the opposite direction drifted over the center line, according to the incident report.
Bring Me The News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

A 15-year-old boy became the 95th and final homicide victim in 2021 Minneapolis following a shooting on the city's Northside on New Year's Eve. Minneapolis Police Department says its officers were called to a shooting in the area of 2400 Dupont Ave. N. at 4:30 p.m., with the 911 caller saying one male was down and another wounded male left the scene in a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Wisconsin man fleeing police got stuck in bush, cop had to rescue him

A Wisconsin man who had recently been released from jail in Minnesota was arrested after he got stuck in a bush with a baggie of cocaine in his pocket on Christmas morning. David Lunde, 25, of Prescott, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Dec. 27, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the Dec. 25 incident.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

A Georgia man died when the transit van he was driving left the road and rolled in Minnesota. Caleb Evans was traveling north on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights Monday evening, the Minnesota State Patrol said. At around 8:50 p.m., the 63-year-old's Ford transit van went off the road at Briggs Drive, hitting the guard rail left of the highway and then rolling.
GEORGIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Teen charged in Walgreen's attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital is also a carjacking suspect

A Richfield teenager accused of attacking an 81-year-old woman while attempting to steal her purse is also a suspect in a high-profile carjacking that occurred days later. Isaiah J. Foster was charged in Ramsey County District Court Thursday with first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 23 attempted robbery outside of a St. Paul Walgreens. The beginning of the attack was captured on video, which was shared earlier this week by the St. Paul Police Department.
RICHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a string of crimes across three Twin Cities counties. A joint press release by police departments in Bloomington, Edina, and Minnetonka stated that David Petrashov, 25, and girlfriend Lavina Renville, 32, were arrested at 5:50 p.m. at a hotel in Bloomington following "extensive criminal investigation and surveillance."
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

Three adults on snowmobiles fell through the ice in the Brainerd Lakes area on Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of snowmobiles through the ice on Pelican Lake near Hamilton Circle in Pelican Township at 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 29. A 58-year-old from...
Bring Me The News

Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

A 51-year-old man died a week after he reported being assaulted, and the medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide. Carlos Venceslado Rocha was found dead in his apartment on Monday, Dec. 27, after fire officials went to check on him. The medical examiner said he died due to injuries sustained during an assault, a news release says.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

2 Minnesota snowmobilers killed by avalanche in Montana

Two men from Minnesota died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Montana. The "large avalanche" happened Dec. 27 on Scotch Bonnet Mountain in Cooke City, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office. The coroner identified the men as 40-year-old Jesse Thelen, of Paynesville, and 43-year-old Carl Thelen, of St. Martin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

