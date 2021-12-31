ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

TALAT - JURASSIC JERK STEALS DINO DUMMY (BUT WHY?)

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brazen and bizarre heist of...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dummy#Jerk#Jurassic#Dino#Caught On Camera#Talat Jurassic
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRC

Rare albino jaguarundi cub rescued in Colombia

MEDELLIN, Colombia (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A rare albino jaguarundi cub has been rescued in Colombia, with vets working around the clock to bring it to good health. The rare female species was discovered in the Aburra Valley metropolitan area in northwestern Colombia and is the first case of an albino jaguarundi reported in Colombia.
ANIMALS
TheBriefly

The "Sad Protest Inside a Burger King" Edition

Possible light rain overnight. 72.28% of city residents have received two shots, 81.32% of city residents have received more than one shot. Source: NYC Department of Health. • One portion of the private sector vaccine mandate, which Mayor-elect Eric Adams intends to leave in place, extends to hiring babysitters, housekeepers, plumbers, etc. in private residences. If you hire someone to work in your home, you’re the overseer of a workplace, and with a $1,000 fine if you don’t check proof of vaccination. (Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DIY Photography

This underwater video of rare giant jellyfish is both magnificent and terrifying

Since only around 20% of the ocean has been discovered, there are still so many creatures we need to learn about. Some of them are beautiful, some are terrifying, and some are, strangely, both! The giant phantom jelly is in this last group, and I can’t get enough of looking at it. The rare jellyfish was recently caught on camera, and MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) has shared a video of this strange creature with the world.
WILDLIFE
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Christmas Pics with Their Blended Family

While the Kardashians had to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party due to rising coronavirus cases across the country, they went allllll the way out for an intimate gathering with just family. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all posted photos of their chic party looks, but Kourt's Insta drop was particularly special because it featured an official look at her and Travis Barker's new blended family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopWired

‘Airplane Karen’ Patricia Cornwall Arrested For Striking A Passenger Who Called Her Out For “Rosa Parks” Remark

What is it with these Karens and their Kent-le-men counterparts acting a caucasified fool on airplanes? Recently, another member of the mile-white club went viral after being caught on camera assaulting another passenger who had but one request: “Sit down, Karen.” Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) December […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy