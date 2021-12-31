Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

By The Associated Press
Cadillac News
 2 days ago

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno (Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) CBS — Memphis at Wichita St. ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St. ESPN2 — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla. 1 p.m. ABC — The Citrus...

Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cinema Blend

What TV's Biggest Ratings Hits Of Fall 2021 Mean For 2022

The big four broadcast networks got back to business more or less as usual for the 2021-2022 TV season compared to the late start back in fall of 2020, and the fall ratings competition was stiff between ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. Although the season is technically only half over with most major scripted shows running until late spring after winter hiatus, the numbers for the fall can indicate a lot about what to expect (and not expect) next on the small screen. So, as 2022 kicks off, let’s take a look at the 13 biggest ratings hits in scripted TV across the major four networks, and what their numbers could mean for the new year!
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Proved Everyone Wrong Once Again

2021 was the year that the last few people who believed in Jim Harbaugh at Michigan finally gave up. In 2015, the former Pro Bowl quarterback and NFL Coach of the Year ditched the pros with hopes of leading the Wolverines to greatness. He seemed like the perfect person for the job: Not only had Harbaugh once been a first-team All–Big Ten QB at Michigan, but he also loved doing things like ordering whole milk at restaurants and saying that people shouldn’t eat chickens because they’re a “nervous bird.” This sort of 1890s-ass behavior hearkened back to an era when Michigan was a college football juggernaut, and presumably was the key to unlocking the once-powerful program Ohio State had left in the dust.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Sends Clear Message To Fans After Playoff Loss

In the Orange Bowl on Friday night, the Georgia Bulldogs put together a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines en route to a 34-11 win. In doing so, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game where they’ll face off against a familiar foe. For Michigan, meanwhile, the Wolverines will have to reflect on what was a stellar season.
MICHIGAN STATE
vitalthrills.com

Paramount+ January 2022 Movies, TV Shows and Sports

ViacomCBS has announced the movies, TV shows and sports coming to the Paramount+ (try it free) streaming service in January. The Paramount Plus January 2022 lineup includes new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, The End of the Storm, and The Envoys. The Paramount Plus January 2022 schedule also includes The...
NFL
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Scene At The Rose Bowl Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Rose Bowl is referred to as “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Some traditions get old, but college football fans aren’t tired of the pregame ceremony in Pasadena, California. Before the Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes took the field for this Saturday’s...
PASADENA, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Cotton Bowl ‘Student Section’ Going Viral

It appears that we just had a really funny TV graphic fail during the ESPN broadcast of the Cotton Bowl. Either that, or a mistake with the choice of camera shot. How else do you explain a group of middle-aged people being shown on the screen when ESPN said it was doing a closeup of the Alabama student section.
FOOTBALL

