Flash Flood Warning issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama East Central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee Northern Moore County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 PM CST. * At 528 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Lexington, Petersburg, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Anderson, Lester, Good Springs, Mt Rozell, Leggtown, Whitehead, Kingtown, Elgin, Center Star, Dellrose and Mcburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0