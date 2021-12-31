ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 08:08:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light snow continues with storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Nelson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Nelson County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
City
Princeville, HI
County
Kauai County, HI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 415 AM CST. * At 111 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Fort Payne area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Collbran, Dog Town, Lebanon, Adamsburg, Peeks Corner, Guest, Little River Canyon NP, Desoto State Park, Skirum and Rodentown. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick; Pulaski A SHOWER WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHERN FLOYD...CARROLL AND WESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 139 AM EST, a shower was located near Woodlawn, or near Hillsville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Hillsville Floyd Indian Valley Fancy Gap Ararat Willis and Allisonia. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, NW Blount, North Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in heavy bursts of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky Northeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EST. * At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Campbellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion and northeastern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Mannsville, Wooleyville, Spurlington, Bradfordsville, Phillipsburg, Salleetown and Merrimac. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:51:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 19:30:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 551 PM HST, radar indicated that rainfall rates over Oahu were diminishing, and stream gages indicate elevated water levels that were gradually receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the entire island of Oahu. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Limestone The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama East Central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee Northern Moore County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 PM CST. * At 528 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Lexington, Petersburg, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Anderson, Lester, Good Springs, Mt Rozell, Leggtown, Whitehead, Kingtown, Elgin, Center Star, Dellrose and Mcburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL BUCHANAN, SOUTHWESTERN BOONE, SOUTHERN LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN MCDOWELL, SOUTHERN MINGO AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES Flood waters are receding and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and monitor the weather as additional rainfall is expected today and tonight. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EST Sunday for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas * Until 545 PM CST. * At 247 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corning, Knobel, McDougal, Success, Peach Orchard, Delaplaine, Datto, Twin Oaks, Heelstring, Palatka, Brookings and Case. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Greene FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama * Until midnight CST. * At 903 PM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain will force Indian Creek in the Madison area above flood stage. Flash flooding is expected to begin as this occurs near this creek. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Indian Creek in the Madison area is quickly rising and is expected to climb above flood stage over the next 3 hours with additional heavy rainfall expected. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama East Central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee Northern Moore County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 PM CST. * At 528 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Lexington, Petersburg, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Anderson, Lester, Good Springs, Mt Rozell, Leggtown, Whitehead, Kingtown, Elgin, Center Star, Dellrose and Mcburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama * Until 1015 PM CST. * At 817 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Cherokee, Lexington, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Oakland, Pride Landing, Threet, Zip City, Barton, Red Rock, Wright, Green Hill, Mt Hester, Center Star and Margerum. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values Sunday night and Monday morning are likely to be in the 20s, about 50 degrees colder than today. This will be the coldest air of the season so far for the area and will impact people and pets as well.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

