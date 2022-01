TRENTON, NJ – The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to grow across New Jersey despite the state having one of the highest vaccination rates in America. On Saturday, 34,000 new positive cases were confirmed by the New Jersey Department of Health including 28,512 positive PCR tests and 6,105 antigen tests. This figure does not include possibly tens of thousands of at-home antigen tests that have not been reported to local or state health officials.

