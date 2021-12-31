$1 ‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’ kids tickets now available

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a limited time offer for “Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live” kids tickets at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The offer for the discounted tickets is valid from December 31st from 10 a.m. to January 2 at 10 p.m.

$1 tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live are only available for March 4th at 7:30 p.m. and March 5th at 7:30 p.m.

You must purchase one full price adult ticket for every three kids tickets and there’s an eight ticket limit per transaction.

The code for the $1 tickets is “NEWYEAR”.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.