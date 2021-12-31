ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Tornado in Bainbridge leaves business roofless

By Cody Giles
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. ( WDHN ) — According to eye-witnesses, a tornado blew through Bainbridge, Georgia around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Owners of the Bearcat Express say it left just as soon as it came.

“We see the rain, just regular rain. After five or ten minutes the rain stopped then came back again,” the Owner of Bearcat Express, Chirag Patel said. “Some noise comes in like a metal roof. It came and blew up two more times and I said what’s going on. Then after five minutes, it was normal.”

At first, Patel didn’t know what was happening until a neighboring business owner reached out.

“You see outside something happening with your roof? I said no, I hear weird noises. And I go outside and it’s almost like 80% of the roof comes off,” Patel said.

Patel says usually they have time to prepare, as alerts will be sent out over the phone.

But he says this was not the case this time, and they were caught off guard.

“Usually in the phone, they have alerts coming, but this time I don’t know, and it was like that,” Patel said.

To keep him, one of his workers, and a customer safe, the three took refuge in the back cooler of the convenience store.

Even though he believes it will be a hassle to repair the roof, Patel is keeping a level head about the whole ordeal.

“Weird time, but with mother nature, you can not do anything. It can come anytime,” Patel said.

So far, there have been no reports of any injury or death due to this tornado.

