D.C. Police Hunt for Armed Robber who Shot at Victim

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred...

